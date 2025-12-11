Canadiens Scratching Arber Xhekaj For Prospect vs. Penguins

The Montreal Canadiens are making some changes to their blueline for their Dec. 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canadiens announced that defenseman Arber Xhekaj will not be in the lineup for them against the Penguins. In addition, the Canadiens shared that blueliner Adam Engstrom is set to enter the lineup for the Habs against the Penguins.

Xhekaj has appeared in 27 games so far this season with the Canadiens, where he has recorded one assist, 21 blocks, 57 hits, 55 penalty minutes, and a minus-7 rating. This comes after the 24-year-old defeneman posted one goal, six points, 118 penalty minutes, and 180 hits in 70 games for the Canadiens this past season.

Engstrom, on the other hand, has posted five goals, 11 assists, 16 points, and a plus-8 rating in 20 games this season for the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. He also played in his first two career NHL games for the Canadiens earlier this season, where he was held off the scoresheet.

The Canadiens are entering their matchup against the Penguins with the hope of snapping their two-game losing streak.