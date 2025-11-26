Canadiens Scratching Arber Xhekaj & Prospect Debuting vs. Utah

The Montreal Canadiens are set to face off against the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 26. The Canadiens will be looking to build off their last game, as they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 5-2 final score.

However, the Canadiens will be making some changes to their blueline for their game against the Mammoth. The Original Six club announced that defenseman Arber Xhekaj will be scratched against the Mammoth, while prospect Adam Engstrom will make his NHL debut.

Xhekaj has appeared in 20 games this season with the Canadiens, where he has recorded one assist, 15 blocks, 31 hits, 40 penalty minutes, and a minus-4 rating. In his most recent appearance against the Maple Leafs on Nov. 22, he recorded three blocks, four hits, and 10 penalty minutes in 15:10 of ice time.

Engstrom, on the other hand, will now be getting a big chance with the Canadiens. The young blueliner has had a strong season in the AHL with the Laval Rocket, recording five goals, nine assists, 14 points, and a plus-8 rating. This included him recording three goals and seven points in his last three games with Laval.