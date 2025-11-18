Canadiens Send Defender Back To AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenseman Marc Del Gaizo has been reassigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Del Gaizo was called up to the Canadiens' NHL roster ahead of their Nov. 17 contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but did not play. Now, he is heading right back to Laval after being scratched for the Canadiens' matchup against the Blue Jackets.

This is not the first time that Del Gaizo has been called up by the Canadiens to serve as an extra defenseman and then sent right back down. The 26-year-old blueliner is also still looking to make his regular-season debut with the Original Six club.

Del Gaizo will now be looking to make an impact after being sent back down to Laval. The Basking Ridge, New Jersey native has played in 11 games this season with Laval, where he has posted four assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-4 rating.

Del Gaizo signed with the Canadiens this off-season, ending his time with the Nashville Predators. In 55 games with Nashville over two seasons, he posted two goals, 10 assists, 12 points, 23 penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating.