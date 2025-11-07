Canadiens Send Defenseman Down To AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have assigned defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Del Gaizo was called up by the Canadiens so they would have an extra defenseman for insurance for their road contest against the New Jersey Devils. Now, the left-shot defenseman will be heading back to Laval with this latest roster move.

Del Gaizo has yet to make his regular-season debut for the Canadiens, but there is still plenty of time for that to change this season. He has, however, recorded one assist, four penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating in six games so far this season with Laval.

Del Gaizo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens during this summer. In 46 games this past season with the Nashville Predators, he posted career highs with two goals, seven assists, nine points, 53 blocks, and 71 hits. He also had eight goals and 12 points in 30 games with the Predators' AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, in 2024-25.