Canadiens Send Forward Prospect Back To AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have made another roster move, as they have assigned forward Joshua Roy to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

Roy played in two games during his most recent call-up to the Canadiens' NHL roster, where he was held off the scoresheet. In three total games for the Habs this season, the 22-year-old forward has recorded zero points, two shots, two penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating.

Down in the AHL with Laval this season, Roy has recorded four goals, three assists, seven points, and a plus-4 rating. Now, after being reassigned to Laval, he will be aiming to impress in hopes of landing another call-up to the Canadiens' roster soon.

Roy was selected by the Canadiens with the 150th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 38 games over three seasons with the Canadiens so far, he has posted six goals, five assists, and 11 points. His best season with the Canadiens was back in 2023-24, however, as he recorded four goals, five assists, and nine points in 23 games.