Canadiens: Shielding The Headliner

On this second day of the Prospect Showdown, the Montreal Canadiens decided to rest prized prospect Ivan Demidov, and to say the fans were disappointed would be an understatement. The mere presence of the young Russian in the building has the power to create some effervescence, and his absence on the ice for warmups was met with incredulity.

The organization had been advertising this event with Demidov as the headliner for months. Yesterday, Pascal Vincent, speaking about his first line formed with Demidov, Oliver Kapanen, and Florian Xhekaj, said it was a shame they only had two games to work on their chemistry. Given those circumstances, it’s hard not to understand the fans’ disappointment, especially since those who attended the Saturday game got to see Demidov and meet Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson.

Canadiens: An Injury And A Hot Start

Canadiens’ Demidov Steals The Show Despite Loss

Canadiens: Vincent Looking To Expand Florian Xhekaj’s Role

Pascal Vincent explained that the risk of playing him two days in a row wasn’t worth it, given how big of a summer he had training-wise, and that the decision was taken by committee.

Still, there was a game to be played, and the Toronto Maple Leafs elected to do exactly what the Habs were doing, shielding their best player, meaning Easton Cowan sat this one out as well. With the most skillful player on each side being a no-show, the game soon turned into what some would call “old-time hockey”, and within five minutes, there had already been two fights.

Toronto opened the score late in the first with a shot from the high slot that didn’t look all that threatening, but it still found its way past Jacob Fowler, who played for half the game, just like yesterday. Montreal started strong in the second frame, taking five consecutive shots on goal, but they then got into penalty trouble, and while they were able to kill Owen Protz’s minor, they couldn’t do the same when both Kapanen and Vinzenz Rohrer were in the box. Luke Haymes scored with a one-timer off the draw, giving Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Another fight followed this time between Tyler Thorpe and Sam McCue, but this one seemed to energize Montreal, and Filip Mesar scored to bring the locals back to within one. With 20 minutes to go, the Leafs had a 2-1 edge while Montreal had the lead in shots with 24 to Toronto’s 21.

The Canadiens made a valiant effort to come back in the third, firing 15 shots on net, but they were unable to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, Ryan Tverberg added a couple of goals for the visitors, including an empty net goal with a minute to go in the game. For a second time in as many days, the Canadiens lost the game, this time 4-1.

Of course, this is only a prospect tournament and results matter very little, but still, on paper, the Canadiens should have fared better this weekend. While the decision to shield Demidov is understandable, his absence was a great way to demonstrate how much of an impact he had on proceedings. Without him, the Canadiens struggle to build real threatening attacks, and they couldn’t produce as many scoring chances as they did on Saturday.

On the bright side, David Reinbacher looked better than he did yesterday. There’s a steady progression there as the rust comes off, but he’s not ready yet for the NHL; that much is clear. He will benefit greatly from a heavy workload in the AHL.

Still, in the positives, Fowler has the kind of mindset needed to play in this market. He’s calm and collected, and he doesn’t panic, no matter what happens. That’s the kind of roc you need in the Montreal net. He’s not entertaining to watch, but that’s not a negative; it just means his positioning is good and he doesn’t need to make spectacular saves, unlike Jakub Dobes, for instance. He’s not NHL-ready, but so far, his progression is on the right path.

In Demidov’s absence, Owen Beck was promoted to the top line, and he was quite noticeable on the ice. Not because he has the same kind of talent as Demidov, but because he excels at all the little things. He’s the kind of player who’s ready to do the things that “aren’t fun to do,” as Martin St-Louis often says. Vincent explained that in a single shift, he blocked a puck, recovered it in a foot race, and then landed a hit; that’s the kind of hard worker that can make the NHL because they don’t mind picking up the challenging assignment, and they’re not hung up on getting the spotlight and the highlight reels.

The rookies will enjoy a much-deserved day off tomorrow as the Canadiens will hold their traditional season-launching golf tournament, but will be back in Brossard on Tuesday to close out the rookie camp.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.