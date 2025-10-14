Canadiens Sign Hughes & Gorton To Five-Year Extensions

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have signed general manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton to five-year contract extensions.

It was well-known that the Canadiens were interested in extending Hughes and Gorton. Now, they have done just that.

Seeing the Canadiens extend Hughes and Gorton is entirely understandable. They did an excellent job bringing in key players during their rebuild, and they have helped the club take a big step forward because of it. As a result, it makes all the sense in the world that Hughes and Gorton are sticking around for a long time in Montreal after landing these extensions.

The great work Hughes and Gorton has done is exactly why so many people view the Canadiens as having a very bright future. Their roster moves helped get the Canadiens back into the playoffs for the first time since 2021 last season, and there is clear reason to believe that they could get better after acquiring Noah Dobson and Zack Bolduc this off-season.

It will now be interesting to see what other moves Hughes and Gorton make after each getting five-year contract extensions with the Canadiens from here. In the end, there is no question that they earned them with their good work.