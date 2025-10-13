Canadiens Sign Lane Hutson To Big Contract Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have locked up their young star defenseman for a very long time.

The Canadiens have announced that they have signed defenseman Lane Hutson to an eight-year, $70.8 million contract, which comes with an average annual value of $8.85 million.

Hutson's new contract extension will kick in during the 2026-27 season and last until the completion of the 2033-34 campaign.

It was well-known that the Canadiens and Hutson were working to get a contract extension. Now, they have done just that, and this deal is a win for both the player and the team.

Hutson just had a fantastic rookie season for the Canadiens during the 2024-25 campaign, as he recorded six goals, 60 assists, and 66 points in 82 games. This was enough for him to win the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year. Now, his strong play has allowed him to land a big payday with this contract extension.

It will now be interesting to see how Hutson performs after getting his big contract extension from here. At just 21 years old, he undoubtedly has the potential to get even better as he continues to gain more experience.