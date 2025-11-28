Canadiens Sign Mike Matheson To Long-Term Extension

The Montreal Canadiens are keeping defenseman Mike Matheson around.

The Canadiens have announced that they have signed Matheson to a five-year, $30 million contract extension, which kicks in next season.

Matheson was the Canadiens' top pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). However, instead of hitting the free-agent market in July, Matheson will instead be staying in Montreal for five more years. They also got him to stick around at a very reasonable $6 million average annual value, which is excellent.

Matheson has been a big part of the Canadiens' blueline since his arrival. In 232 games over four seasons with the Canadiens, the left-shot defenseman has posted 29 goals, 112 assists, and 141 points. This included him scoring 11 goals and setting career highs with 51 assists and 62 points in 82 games with Montreal in 2023-24.

Matheson has played in 22 games this season with the Canadiens, where he has recorded four goals, 10 assists, 14 points, and a plus-13 rating. Given how well he has played this season and throughout his time with the Canadiens, it makes sense that they are keeping him around.