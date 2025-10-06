Canadiens: St-Louis Pleased With Intense Training Camp

While the Montreal Canadiens lost their last preseason game on Saturday night, you would have been hard-pressed to get a negative comment from coach Martin St-Louis. The bench boss came to camp, acknowledging that his team wasn’t ready for the start of the season last year, but with a clear message for his team: there was no waiting for October 8 to turn up the intensity level, and he was heard loud and clear.

Speaking after the club’s last preseason game, the coach said:

I think that since we started together, this has been our best camp. I guess it comes with the evolution, where we are, the continuity, the players’ buy-in. I’m proud of the camp and how we handled ourselves, how we worked. I’m proud of the youngsters’ progression and the buy-in from the veterans. Honestly, I feel this is the most prepared we’ve been to take on the marathon that is the season since I’ve been here.

- St-Louis on his team's training camp

It's easy to understand what the coach means when he speaks about the youngsters’ progression. At last camp, Emil Heineman stood head and shoulders above everyone, but this time around, there was a good battle up front. Oliver Kapanen, Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, and Samuel Blais didn’t make things easier for the coach, and that’s a good problem to have.

On the blueline, Adam Engstrom showed just how much he progressed last season and what Pascal Vincent meant when he said during the rookie camp that he believed the blueliner was ready for the show. There may not be room for him in Montreal just yet, but never say never; he could force his way into the lineup or even be used in a trade to fetch more help up front.

Of course, it’s hard to know just how ready the young Canadiens are before the first game of the season, but that test is getting dangerously near now. The Habs will open their season on Wednesday, October 8, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While it seems clear that St-Louis has no intention of separating his first line, the rest of his lineup remains somewhat unclear. Ivan Demidov started shining at even strength when he was separated from Kirby Dach and Patrick Laine. The young Russian shone brightly in his one game alongside Kapanen and Alex Newhook, but that’s only one game. Can they keep it up?

As for Dach, he also looked better away from Laine and alongside Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno, but Jake Evans and Josh Anderson were less impactful as a line with Laine as their third piece. While the big Finn is a tremendous weapon to have on the power play, he remains hard to figure out at even strength. You can see that he’s making an effort out there, but it’s just not coming naturally to him. Trying to reprogram a player that has focused on offense solely for so long is no easy task, but the Canadiens do need Laine if only for how clutch he is on the power play. Given that he’s entering a contract year, this will be an essential campaign for Laine. If he genuinely loves Montreal and wants to stay, the two-way play will have to come naturally.

