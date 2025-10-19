Canadiens Star Enjoying Nice Hot Streak

While the Montreal Canadiens lost their last game to the New York Rangers by a 4-3 final score, there is no question that they are still having a strong start to the 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they have a 4-2-0 record and are second in the Atlantic Division.

When looking at the Canadiens' roster, there is no question that captain Nick Suzuki is standing out in a positive way. In six games so far this season, Suzuki has scored one goal and leads the team with seven assists. Furthermore, his eight points on the year have him tied for first on the Canadiens with Cole Caufield.

Suzuki has also been very consistent offensively early on, as he is currently on a five-game point streak. This includes him putting together a three-assist night against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 11.

With this, there is no question that the Suzuki is making an impact right now for the Canadiens. It will be interesting to see how the 26-year-old center builds on his hot start to the year from here.