Canadiens Star Is Red-Hot Right Now

The Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to three games during their Oct. 14 matchup against the Seattle Kraken, as they defeated the Pacific Division club in overtime by a 5-4 final score. With this, the Canadiens now have a 3-1-0 record on the season and are tied with the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

Canadiens star Cole Caufield was undoubtedly a huge reason why the Canadiens defeated the Kraken. The 2019 first-round pick scored twice in the Canadiens' contest against the Kraken, with one of them most notably being the overtime winner.

With his impressive performance against the Kraken, Caufield has now recorded three goals, five points, and a plus-4 rating in his last three games. With this, the 5-foot-8 winger is certainly doing his job for the Canadiens early on this campaign, and there is no question that they are benefiting from it.

It will now be very interesting to see how Caufield builds on his hot streak with the Canadiens from here. If he continues to have strong games like he has been as of late, it will undoubtedly be great news for a Canadiens club looking to take another step forward in the right direction.