Canadiens Star's Hot Start Has Become Even More Impressive

The Montreal Canadiens picked up a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 20. With this, the Original Six club now has a 5-2-0 record on the young season.

Nick Suzuki once again played a role in the Canadiens' win, as the captain recorded two assists on the night. With this, the star forward has extended his point streak to six games.

Suzuki has also made a little of Canadiens history following his two-assist night against the Sabres.

According to NHL Public Relations, Suzuki has become the fastest Canadiens player to record 10 points in a season since former Montreal star defenseman P.K. Subban did during the 2013-14 season.

It took Suzuki just seven games to record his 10th of the year, which ties him with Subban, Andrei Markov (2008-09), and Brian Savage (1999-00). Saku Koivu recorded his 10th point in 1996-97 in only six games, which is the fastest for the Habs since the 1995-96 season.

Nevertheless, there is no question that Suzuki is having an impressive start to the season, and this latest stat only shows that further. It will be interesting to see how he builds on his hot start to the year from here.