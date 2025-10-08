Canadiens: P.K. Subban Makes Big Lane Hutson Prediction

With the 2025-26 NHL season officially here, members of ESPN's staff made some predictions for the new season.

Among the members who participated in ESPN's predictions was former Montreal Canadiens star defenseman P.K. Subban. During it, the Canadiens' 2007 second-round pick made a big prediction about current Montreal blueliner Lane Hutson.

Subban was the only ESPN staff member who picked Hutson to win the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman for the 2025-26 season.

The defensemen with the most votes for the Norris Trophy by ESPN's staff are Cale Makar (13 votes), Quinn Hughes (eight votes), and Zach Werenski (two votes).

Subban having such high hopes for Hutson heading into 2025-26 is understandable. Hutson just had a fantastic rookie season for the Canadiens in 2024-25, recording six goals, 60 assists, and 66 points in 82 games. With this, he won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

If Hutson builds off his awesome rookie year and has even better season for the Canadiens in 2025-26, he certainly could make a case for the Norris Trophy. If he does win it, he would be the first Canadiens player to do so since, coincidentally, Subban. Subban won the Norris back in 2012-13 when he recorded 11 goals and 38 points in 42 games.