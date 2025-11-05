Canadiens Surging Forward Has Been Big Surprise Early On

The Montreal Canadiens have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they have a 9-3-0 record and are at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

A notable reason why the Canadiens have had early season success has been because several of their players have been stepping up. Alex Newhook is certainly one of them, as the 24-year-old has been red-hot out of the gate.

In 12 games so far this season, Newhook has recorded five goals, four assists, nine points, and a plus-8 rating. He has also been continuing to make an impact as the season carries on, as he has posted four goals and seven points over his last six games alone. Furthermore, he has also cemented himself as a key part of Montreal's penalty kill, so he is making an impact in more ways than one.

Newhook starting the season off in this fashion is undoubtedly great to see. The Canadiens were hoping that the 2019 first-round pick could put together a bounce-back season in 2025-26 and right now, he is certainly on pace to do just that. In fact, if he keeps this kind of play up, he could even hit a new level for the Habs this campaign.

Overall, Newhook has been a nice surprise for the Canadiens so far this season. Let's see if he continues this hot stretch of play as the campaign carries on from here.