Canadiens Surging Prospect Named To KHL All-Star Game

Montreal Canadiens prospect Alexander Zharovsky has been having a spectacular season in the KHL with Salavat Ufa. In 25 games on the year with the KHL squad, the 18-year-old forward has recorded eight goals, 14 assists, 22 points, and a plus-3 rating. With this, excitement about Zharovsky's future with the Canadiens is only continuing to skyrocket.

Now, Zharovsky has been rewarded for his excellent play this season, as he has been named to the 2026 KHL All-Star Game.

When looking at how well Zharovsky is playing during his first full season in the KHL, it is entirely understandable that he has made their All-Star Game.

The 6-foot-1 forward has been producing great offense in the KHL this season and is certainly cementing himself as one of the Canadiens' most exciting prospects because of it.

The Canadiens selected Zharovsky with the 34th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. This is a decision that the Habs are undoubtedly very happy about right now, and if he keeps this kind of play up, he could end up being a big-time steal for Montreal.