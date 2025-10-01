Canadiens' Suzuki Makes New Best Players List

Montreal Canadiens star Nick Suzuki had a fantastic year for the Original Six club in 2024-25. In 82 games during the campaign, the 2017 first-round pick scored 30 goals and set new career highs with 59 assists, 89 points, and a plus-19 rating. With numbers like these, he was certainly a big reason why the Canadiens snapped their playoff drought.

Now, Suzuki has been rewarded for his strong 2024-25 campaign, as he has made Sportsnet's top 50 players list for the 2025-26 season.

Suzuki secured the No. 29 spot on Sportsnet's list. With this, he was ranked ahead of other notable NHL stars like Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Andrei Vasilevskiy (Lightning), Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes), and Josh Morrisey (Winnipeg Jets).

Given the year Suzuki just had, it is entirely understandable that he has been ranked among the NHL's best players by Sportsnet. He only seems to be getting better with each season that passes by, and it will be fascinating to see what kind of year he has in 2025-26 from here.