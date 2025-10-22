Canadiens: Suzuki’s Leadership Is Exemplary

Montreal Canadiens Captain Nick Suzuki is the highest-scoring player in the NHL since the 4 Nations Face-Off break; it’s not Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon, it’s Suzuki. Since being left out by Team Canada, he’s been on an absolute tear, and it’s not just about the points he puts up, either; it’s about everything else he does on the ice.

On Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, the visitors were desperately trying to find an equalizer, and that captain didn’t think twice about throwing himself in front of the shot; he did it instinctively. Once he blocked the shot, he immediately passed the puck to Jake Evans, who was in space, and his teammate managed to score the insurance goal in the empty net. Just like Lane Hutson did the other day, Suzuki didn’t even register the sting of the shot; he was too busy trying to ensure his team won.

When Team Canada submits its final roster for the Olympic Games, it would be an incredible oversight if the London, Ontario native wasn’t part of it. Granted, he won’t be the first center for the national team like he is for the Canadiens, but he has shown that he can do whatever is asked of him in whatever role.

He’s a force to be reckoned with at even strength and a serious candidate for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the best defensive forward in the league. He can play on the power play, he can play on the penalty kill - whatever a coach needs, he’s willing to do it, and he always does it with the same intensity. He doesn’t care about who scores the game-winning goal just as long as someone scores it.

He's a true leader by example, and the Canadiens couldn’t have named a better captain. Since his appointment, he has matured both as a player and as a leader, just as the Canadiens have grown themselves. Once again, this season, he’s leading the charge with 10 points in seven games, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to break his points record from last season.

