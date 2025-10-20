Canadiens Top Winger Looking To Stay Red-Hot

The Montreal Canadiens are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 20. After losing to the New York Rangers by a 4-3 final score in their last contest, the Canadiens will be looking to get back in the win column against the Sabres.

The Sabres are a team that the Canadiens should not be taking lightly, as Buffalo is entering this contest with some momentum. The Sabres are sporting a two-game winning streak, as they defeated the Ottawa Senators by an 8-4 final score on Oct. 15 and then beat the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Oct. 18.

One player who the Canadiens will be hoping has another big game is star winger Cole Caufield. The 24-year-old forward has been really feeling it lately, as he is currently sporting a five-game point streak. Over that span, the 2019 first-round pick has recorded five goals and three assists. With this, there is no question that the 5-foot-8 forward is impressing in a big way.

Caufield's strong offensive start to the season currently has him first on the Canadiens in goals and tied at the top with Nick Suzuki in points. With this, Caufield has been doing his job early on, and it will be fascinating to see if he maintain his hot stretch of play against the Sabres from here.