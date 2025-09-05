Canadiens Trade Carey Price To Sharks

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have traded Carey Price and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque.

It was well-known that the Canadiens were looking to find a suitor for Price's contract. Now, they have done just that through this trade with the Sharks.

According to PuckPedia, the Canadiens now have over $4.5 million of cap space available after trading Price's contract to San Jose.

Price last played for the Canadiens during the 2021-22 season, where he was limited to only five games. In 712 games over 15 seasons with the Habs, he posted a 361-261-79 record, a .917 save percentage, and a 2.51 goals-against average. The seven-time All-Star also won the Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Hart Memorial Trophy, and William Jennings Trophy all in 2015.

Laroque last played during the 2023-24 season. In nine American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Jose Barracuda, he posted one goal and one assist. The 6-foot-2 defenseman also played in nine games in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder, recording two assists.