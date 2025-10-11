Canadiens Veteran Forward Impressing Early On

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is currently in his 14th season with the Original Six club. With this, he is a veteran who the Canadiens will be relying on to help mentor their young players as they look to take another step in the right direction this campaign.

So far, Gallagher is certainly making an impact for the Canadiens early on this campaign. This is because the veteran forward currently has a team-leading three assists in two games thus far. This includes him recording two assists in the Canadiens' most recent matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 11.

Gallagher showed last season that he still has the potential to produce decent secondary offensive production, too. In 82 games this past campaign, the 5-foot-9 forward recorded 21 goals and 38 points. These were his highest goal and point totals since the 2020-21 campaign. Now, he is building off his solid 2024-25 season early on this campaign.

If Gallagher continues to produce solid offense for the Canadiens while also providing them with grit, he very well could put together a strong season for the Habs in 2025-26. So far, it is hard not to like what the Canadiens have been getting from Gallagher early on this campaign.

Gallagher and the Canadiens are set to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 11. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his season-opening point streak against the Central Division club from here.