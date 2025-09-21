Canadiens: What If There Was Another Big Target?

The fact that the Montreal Canadiens were looking for a second-line center this summer was one of the worst-kept secrets in the NHL, and as a result, it’s been a summer of speculation in town. While there were rumours about a potential move for Mason McTavish, an RFA who has yet to sign with the Anaheim Ducks, and about Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Research Group’s Jimmy Murphy published an article Saturday in which he explains that the Canadiens have also shown interest in Evgeny Malkin in the past.

Could Malkin be the center the Habs are keeping close tabs on? It’s not unlikely, after all, as Murphy says in his article, what’s going on in Pittsburgh is pretty obvious for all to see, and for an aging star, the prospect of a rebuild is not exactly thrilling. The big center has even told the media after Friday’s practice that he would be open to waiving his no movement clause to get a chance with a Cup contender.

The 39-year-old has had some great years in Pittsburgh, and he does have three Stanley Cup rings to show for it. Even though he’s now a bit long in the tooth, at least in hockey terms, he still managed to put 50 points in 68 games last season, and 67 in 82 games the year before. Still, as talented as he is, the center has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career. He only played 82 games in four of his 19 seasons with the Pens.

Of course, getting some veteran leadership couldn’t hurt the young Canadiens, especially not a veteran who has won it all and knows what it takes, plus, as Demidov revealed back in April, Malkin was his idol growing up.

While I can understand why the Canadiens have enquired about his availability, I firmly believe that Crosby would be a better option. However, I’m still not convinced that the captain will eventually want to move. Besides, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Malkin could be a rental, and the price tag would be considerably lower than for Crosby, who still has another year left on his contract.

If Malkin remains healthy and things go according to plan for the Canadiens, it certainly wouldn’t be a bad option for a playoff run, unless the veteran doesn’t see Montreal as a contender yet…

