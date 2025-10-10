Canadiens Young Goalie Is Already Impressing

After losing their 2025-26 season opener to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 5-2 final score, the Montreal Canadiens bounced back in their second game of the campaign against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 10.

The Canadiens' offense delivered in a big way, as they defeated the Red Wings by a 5-1 final score. Yet, the strong play of goaltender Jakub Dobes also played a major role in the Canadiens picking up their first win of the 2025-26 season against the Red Wings.

Dobes was undoubtedly on his A-game against the Red Wings, as he stopped an impressive 30 out of 31 shots. With this, he ended the night with a .968 save percentage, which is impressive.

Dobes is looking to continue to trend in the right direction with his development this season after having a solid year with the Canadiens in 2024-25. Thus, him starting the season with a performance like this is very encouraging. Now, he will be looking to keep this kind of play up as the season continues.

In 16 games this past season with the Canadiens, Dobes recorded a 7-4-3 record, a .909 save percentage, a 2.74 goals-against average, and one shutout. It will now be interesting to see what kind of numbers he puts together this season from here, but he is off to a great start.