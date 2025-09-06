Canadiens: Carey Price Has Message After Trade

After weeks of rumors, the Montreal Canadiens officially traded Carey Price's contract with a 2026 fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque on Sep. 5.

After having his contract traded, Price reacted to the news on X by giving Canadiens fans this message:

"Always a Hab. Just a teal one for now."

This was certainly a nice way for Price to react to his contract being traded. It is clear that he appreciated his time playing for the Canadiens, and this message only demonstrates that.

In 712 games over 15 seasons with the Canadiens from 2007-08 to 2021-22, Price recorded a 361-261-79 record, a .917 save percentage, a 2.51 goals-against average, and 49 shutouts. He was also a seven-time All-Star and won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Vezina Trophy, and William M. Jennings Trophy during his time in Montreal.

Price's incredible play with the Canadiens made him a fan favorite, and he undoubtedly is happy about the time he had playing for the Original Six club.

