Ex-Canadiens Center Has Big Game With New Team

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers this off-season. This officially marked the end of his four-year stint with the Canadiens.

So far, Dvorak has been a nice addition to the Flyers' roster early on, and he certainly made an impact in their most recent matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

Dvorak had a strong night offensively for the Flyers against St. Louis, as he scored two goals and recorded an assist in Philadelphia's 6-5 overtime win. This included him scoring a goal at the 7:53 mark of the third period to cut St. Louis' lead to 5-4.

With this strong performance against the Blues, Dvorak has now recorded five goals, seven assists, 12 points, and a plus-5 rating in 17 games so far this season with the Flyers. With numbers like these, there is no question that the former Canadiens forward has had a solid start to his Flyers tenure.

Dvorak has also been red-hot as of late, as he has posted six points in his last four games with the Flyers.

In 232 games over four seasons with the Canadiens, Dvorak recorded 38 goals, 65 assists, and 103 points.