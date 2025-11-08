Ex-Canadiens Center Having Tough Start To Season

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault is a key part of the Los Angeles Kings' roster due to his strong two-way play and leadership.

However, the former Canadiens center is having a slow start to the 2025-26 season with the Kings so far.

In 15 games so far this campaign with Los Angeles, Danault has zero goals and three assists. He has also gone six straight games without a point and has just one point in his last nine games. With this, the former Hab is certainly having a tough time producing offense for the Kings so far this season.

Yet, when looking at Danault's resume, there is clear reason to believe that he can heat back up for the Kings. The 2011 first-round pick recorded over 40 points in each of the last four seasons, so there is no question that he can chip in well offensively. This includes this past season, as he had eight goals, 43 points, and a plus-20 rating in 80 games with Los Angeles.

Danault spent six seasons with the Canadiens from 2015-16 to 2020-21, where he recorded 54 goals, 140 assists, 194 points, 226 blocks, 437 hits, and a plus-47 rating.