Ex-Canadiens First-Rounder Has Big Moment With New Team

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Logan Mailloux to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Zack Bolduc. This was one of the most intriguing trades of the summer, as it involved two former first-round picks.

Mailloux has had a tough start to his Blues tenure. In his first 19 games with the Central Division squad, the 6-foot-3 defenseman recorded just one assist to go along with an ugly minus-18 rating. He was also briefly sent down to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, earlier this season, where he posted two goals in five games.

While Mailloux has had a tough start with the Blues, he has now broken the ice.

During St. Louis' Dec. 12 contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, Mailloux scored his first goal as a member of the Blues. It was a good goal, too, as the former Canadiens defenseman beat Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight with a nice wrist shot.



Mailloux will now be looking to build off this big moment with the Blues. There is no question that the young blueliner has good potential, and it will be interesting to see if he can tap into it more as the season rolls on.

Mailloux was selected by the Canadiens with the 31st overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In eight games over two seasons with Montreal, he posted two goals and five points.