Ex-Canadiens First-Rounder Sent Down To AHL By New Team

A former Montreal Canadiens first-round pick is heading back to the American Hockey League (AHL).

The St. Louis Blues have announced that they have assigned former Canadiens defenseman Logan Mailloux to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues called up Hunter Skinner with the roster spot that opened up from Mailloux's demotion.

The Canadiens traded Mailloux to the Blues during this summer in exchange for forward Zack Bolduc. Mailloux has struggled during the beginning stages of his Blues tenure, as he has recorded zero points, seven giveaways, and a minus-12 rating.

Overall, Mailloux has had a shaky start with the Blues, so it is understandable that they have assigned him to Springfield. The former Canadiens blueliner will now look to get things back on track with the Thunderbirds from here. If he does, he could land another call-up to the Blues' roster in the near future.

Mailloux was selected by the Canadiens with the 31st overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in eight games for the Canadiens over two seasons from 2023-24 to 2024-25, where he posted two goals, three assists, five points, 23 hits, and a minus-4 rating.

In 135 games over two seasons with the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, Mailloux posted 26 goals, 54 assists, 80 points, and 165 penalty minutes.