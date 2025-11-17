Ex-Canadiens Forward Continues To Impress With New Team

During the off-season, the Montreal Canadiens dealt Emil Heineman to the New York Islanders as part of the trade package that landed star defenseman Noah Dobson.

So far, it is fair to say that Heineman is benefiting from the change of scenery big time with the Islanders.

Heineman has been having a strong start to the season offensively, as he has recorded nine goals, four assists, 13 points, and a plus-6 rating in 19 games with the Islanders. This is after he posted 10 goals, eight assists, and 18 points in 62 games this past season with the Canadiens.

Yet, Heineman is only continuing to shine with the Islanders as the season rolls on, too. The former Canadiens forward has scored a goal in each of his last three games for the Islanders and also has six points in his last seven contests. With this, there is no question that he is heating up right now.

With the way Heineman is playing this season, he is well on his way to having a breakout year with the Islanders. Sometimes a fresh start can help an NHL player, and that has certainly been the case for Heineman early on this season.