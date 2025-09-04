Ex-Canadiens Forward Elected To U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025 has been announced, and it includes a former Montreal Canadiens forward.

Former Hab Scott Gomez is among the five players who have been elected to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. In addition to Gomez, Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Tara Mounsey, and Bruce Bennett have all been named to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Gomez appeared in 1,079 NHL games over 16 seasons, posting 181 goals, 575 assists, and 756 points. He was also a two-time Stanley Cup winner, two-time All-Star, and the NHL's Calder Memorial Trophy winner in 2000. Thus, he undoubtedly had a strong career.

Gomez spent three seasons with the Canadiens from 2009-10 to 2011-12, where he recorded 21 goals, 87 assists, and 108 points in 196 games. His time with the Canadiens ended when he was bought out in 2013.

