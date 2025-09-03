Ex-Canadiens Forward Gives Carey Price Massive Compliment

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Dale Weise had the opportunity to play with some incredible goalies during his NHL career. With Weise having stints with the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Canadiens, he got to play with Henrik Lundqvist, Roberto Luongo, and Carey Price.

All three of these goalies were big-time superstars during their careers, but during a recent appearance on the Slangin' the Bizkit Podcast, Weise made it clear that he felt Price was the best goalie he ever played with.

"Carey Price would be the pick," Weise said. "Henrik Lundvist was great. Roberto Luongo was great, but Carey Price, just, I never felt like an aura in a dressing room that every single night he was in the net, I don't care who we're playing, our team is not great, but we're probably going to win. He was the difference every night."

Given how incredible Price was, it is understandable that Weise views him in such a high light. Price was simply dominant during his 15-year career with the Canadiens, as he posted a 361-261-79 record, a 2.51 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage, and 49 shutouts. Weise also played with Price in 2014-15 when the star goalie won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Vezina Trophy, and William M. Jennings Trophy all in one year.

