Ex-Canadiens Forward Placed On Waivers By New Team

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they are placing former Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard on waivers.

Harvey-Pinard is one of five players that the Penguins are placing on waivers, as they also announced that Alexander Alexeyev, Ryan Graves, Boko Imama, and Sam Poulin will be hitting the wire.

If Harvey-Pinard clears waivers, the Penguins will officially assign him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Harvey-Pinard signed a one-year deal with the Penguins in free agency this summer after he did not receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens. This was after he posted five goals and 19 points in 40 games with the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, last season. He also played in one game for the Canadiens in 2024-25, where he was held off the scoresheet.

Harvey-Pinard was selected by the Canadiens with the 201st overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 84 games over four seasons with the Canadiens from 2021-22 to 2024-25, he recorded 17 goals, 14 assists, 31 points, 117 hits, and a plus-3 rating. His best season with the Canadiens was in 2022-23, as he set career highs with 14 goals and 20 points in 34 games.