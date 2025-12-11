Ex-Canadiens GM Hires Former Habs Coach For Spengler Cup

Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin and former Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien are reuniting.

This is because Bergevin has hired Therrien as Team Canada's head coach for the upcoming Spengler Cup, which takes place from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31. It will also be held in Davos, Switzerland.

Bergevin and Therrien certainly have history, as they worked together for five seasons on the Canadiens from 2012 until 2017. Now, the pair are reuniting at the Spengler Cup, which will be very interesting to see.

In addition to Therrien being named head coach of Team Canada for the Spengler Cup, Drew Bannister, Rob Cookson, and Patrice Lefebvre have been named the assistant coaches for Canada for the tournament.

In 542 games as the Canadiens over eight seasons and two stints, Therrien had a 271-198-23-50 record.