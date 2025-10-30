Ex-Canadiens Goalie Has Rough Night With New Team

During this summer, the Montreal Canadiens traded goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. However, Primeau's time with the Hurricanes was short-lived, as he was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Following being claimed off waivers by the Maple Leafs, Primeau won each of his first two appearances with the Original Six club. Yet, in his most recent start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 29, the former Canadiens goaltender had a tough night between the pipes.

Primeau allowed six goals on 24 shots in the Maple Leafs' 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets, which equates to a .750 save percentage. This also included him allowing three goals to the Blue Jackets in the second period alone.

Following this tough night, Primeau now has a 2-1-0 record, a 4.30 goals-against average, and a .838 save percentage in three games so far this season with the Maple Leafs.

Primeau was selected by the Canadiens with the 199th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 55 games over six seasons with the Canadiens from 2019-20 to 2024-25, he recorded a 13-24-7 record, a .884 save percentage, a 3.69 goals-against average, and two shutouts.