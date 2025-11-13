Ex-Canadiens Goalie Having Good Start To Season

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the New Jersey Devils re-signed former Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen to a five-year $9 million contract.

So far, the decision to keep Allen around is looking like a good one for the Devils. In nine games so far this season with the Devils, the former Canadiens goaltender has a 6-2-0 record, a 2.29 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage. He has also had a .900 save percentage or better in six out of his nine appearances this season, which shows that he has been consistent.

Allen also just put together his best start of the season so far against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 8. During it, the former Canadiens goaltender stopped 33 out of 34 shots, which equated an impressive .971 save percentage of the night.

Allen’s goal from here will be to continue to provide solid goaltending for the Devils. If he does, it will only make the Devils a more challenging team for opponents to face off against this season.

In 127 games over four seasons with the Canadiens from 2020-21 to 2023-24, Allen recorded a 41-68-15 record, a .899 save percentage, a 3.30 goals-against average, and three shutouts.