Ex-Canadiens Goalie Wins In Maple Leafs Debut

During the off-season, the Montreal Canadiens traded goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Carolina Hurricanes. The move was understandable, as Primeau needed a change of scenery.

However, after being placed on waivers ahead of the season by the Hurricanes, Primeau was claimed by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Thus, his time with the Hurricanes came to a quick end.

Now, Primeau has made a positive impact in his first appearance with the Maple Leafs.

Primeau made his Maple Leafs debut in their Oct. 14 matchup against the Nashville Predators. Primeau stopped 26 out of 30 shots in the Maple Leafs' 7-4 win over the Predators.

Primeau getting a win in his Maple Leafs debut was certainly a solid way for him to leave a first impression with his new club. The former Canadiens goaltender will now be looking to build off his first victory with the Maple Leafs when given the opportunity to start again.

Primeau was selected by the Canadiens with the 199th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 55 games over six seasons with the Canadiens from 2019-20 to 2024-25, Primeau recorded a 13-24-7 record, a .884 save percentage, a 3.69 goals-against average, and two shutouts. He also had an 84-44-14 record, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.60 goals-against average in 149 AHL games over five seasons with the Laval Rocket.