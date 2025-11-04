Former Canadiens Center Has Broken The Ice

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan had a quiet start to the 2025-26 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 2013 first-round pick was held off the scoresheet in each of his first five games of the campaign.

When noting that Monahan just recorded 19 goals, 38 assists, and 57 points in 54 games last season with the Blue Jackets, it felt inevitable that he would heat back up for them after his cold start.

Now, Monahan is doing just that.

After going without a point in his first five games of the season, Monahan has now responded by recording one goal, five assists, and six points in his last seven games for the Blue Jackets. With this, the 31-year-old center is certainly breaking the ice for Columbus right now.

When playing at his best, Monahan is capable of providing strong offense, and he is doing just that for the Blue Jackets now. If he continues to create offense like he has been as of late, it would be very beneficial for a Blue Jackets club looking to get back into the playoffs.

In 74 games over two seasons with the Canadiens from 2022-23 to 2023-24, Monahan recorded 19 goals, 33 assists, and 52 points.