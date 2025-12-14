Former Canadiens Center Thriving With New Team

Christian Dvorak's time with the Montreal Canadiens came to an end this off-season after he signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. This was after the 29-year-old center spent four seasons with the Canadiens.

During his final season with the Canadiens in 2024-25, Dvorak put together a bit of a bounce-back year. After recording five goals and nine points in 30 games for the Canadiens in 2023-24, he had 12 goals, 21 assists, and 33 points in 82 games for the Habs this past campaign.

Yet, Dvorak has undoubtedly taken his game to a new level with the Flyers so far this season, as he is simply on fire.

In 30 games so far this campaign with the Flyers, Dvorak has posted seven goals, 14 assists, 21 points, and a plus-9 rating. This has helped him become a big part of the Flyers' roster, as he has been skating as their first-line center with Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny. With this, there is no question that Dvorak is benefiting from the change of scenery immensely. This is especially so when noting that he has posted five points in his last three games for Philly.

In 232 games over four seasons with the Canadiens from 2021-22 to 2024-25, Dvorak recorded 38 goals, 65 assists, and 103 points.