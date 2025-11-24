Former Canadiens Defender Out Several Months

The New York Islanders have announced that former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov is set to have shoulder surgery and will be out for the next five to six months.

Romanov was injured during the Islanders' Nov. 18 matchup against the Dallas Stars after being hit from behind by Mikko Rantanen. Now, the Islanders have provided an update on Romanov, and it is certainly tough news for the former Canadiens blueliner.

Romanov is a key part of the Islanders' blueline, so the Metropolitan Division club will now need to adjust to not having him in their lineup. In 15 games so far this season with the Islanders, Romanov has recorded one assist, 31 blocks, and 31 hits. This is after he had four goals, 20 points, 147 hits, and 165 blocks in 64 games this past season with the Islanders.

Based on the Islanders' update, the earliest Romanov is expected to return is in late April, which would be playoff time. However, if the former Canadiens defenseman ends up needing six months to fully recover, that would make him unavailable until late May.

Romanov was selected by the Canadiens with the 38th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 133 games over two seasons with the Canadiens from 2020-21 to 2021-22, he recorded four goals, 15 assists, 19 points, 204 blocks, and 365 hits.