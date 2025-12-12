Former Canadiens Defender Traded In Big Swap

A former Montreal Canadiens defenseman is on the move.

The Edmonton Oilers have traded former Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a big swap.

Here are the full trade details, which include the Oilers bringing in goaltender Tristan Jarry from Pittsburgh.

Oilers Get:

Tristan Jarry

Samuel Poulin

Penguins Get:

Stuart Skinner

Brett Kulak

2029 Second-Round Pick

While Kulak is not the biggest name in this trade, he still has the potential to be a very solid addition to the Penguins' roster. It is no secret that the Penguins needed another left shot defenseman, and Kulak now gives them a good one with plenty of experience.

Kulak appeared in 31 games this season with the Oilers before being traded to Pittsburgh, where he posted two assists and 38 blocks.

In four seasons with the Canadiens from 2018-19 to 2021-22, Kulak recorded 11 goals, 34 assists, 45 points, 96 penalty minutes, 216 blocks, 258 hits, and a plus-4 rating in 215 games.