Former Canadiens Defender Traded To New Team

Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Corey Schueneman is on the move.

The St. Louis Blues have announced that they have traded Schueneman to the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Calle Rosen.

Schueneman kicked off his NHL career with the Canadiens, as he made his NHL debut with them in 2021-22. In 31 games over two seasons as a member of the Canadiens, Schueneman posted two goals, five assists, seven points, 52 blocks, and a minus-4 rating.

Schueneman primarily played with the Canadiens' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket, during his time with the organization. In 130 games with Laval from 2020-21 to 2022-23, Schueneman recorded 13 goals, 33 assists, 46 points, and a plus-16 rating.

Scheuneman's time with the Canadiens ended when he signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2023 NHL off-season.

In nine games this season with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, Schueneman posted one goal and five assists. He will now look to make an impact with the Hershey Bears after being acquired by the Capitals.