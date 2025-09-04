Former Canadiens Defenseman Announces Retirement

Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Marco Scandella announced his retirement from professional hockey. The St. Louis Blues, another one of Scandella's previous teams, announced the news through a post on X.

Scandella last played in the NHL during the 2023-24 season with the Blues, where he had two goals, eight points, 70 hits, and a plus-2 rating in 65 games.

After being acquired by the Canadiens from the Buffalo Sabres in 2019-20, Scandella recorded one goal, three points, 25 hits, and a plus-1 rating in 20 games with Montreal.

However, Scandella's time with the Canadiens was very brief, as the Habs traded him later on in the 2019-20 season to the Blues. From there, Scandella would play each of his final five NHL seasons with St. Louis.

In 784 games over 14 NHL seasons split between the Minnesota Wild, Sabres, Canadiens, and Blues, Scandella recorded 51 goals, 119 assists, 170 points, and a plus-11 rating.

