Former Canadiens Forward Can't Stop Scoring Goals

During the off-season, the Montreal Canadiens traded forward Emil Heineman, the 16th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft (Victor Eklund), and the 17th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft (Kashawn Aitcheson to the New York Islanders in exchange for star blueliner Noah Dobson.

The change of scenery is benefiting Heineman early on, as he is off to an amazing start with the Islanders this season.

In seven games so far with the Islanders, Heineman has scored five goals and recorded an assist while playing on New York's first line. He is also showing no signs of slowing down, either, as he is currently sporting a three-game goal streak. This includes him scoring twice against the Detroit Red Wings in the Islanders' last matchup on Oct. 23.

With numbers like these, Heineman is showing clear signs of having a breakout season with the Islanders early on.

During this past season with the Canadiens, Heineman set career highs with 10 goals, eight assists, 18 points, and 173 hits. Yet, with the way he is playing right now with the Islanders, he is hitting a new level.

It will now be interesting to see how Heineman builds on his hot start to the season with the Islanders. Right now, it is clear that the fresh start is doing him wonders.