Former Canadiens Forward Having Excellent Season

The Montreal Canadiens suffered a tough loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 29, losing by a 7-2 final score.

A former Canadiens player put together a solid performance for the Avalanche in their big victory, as forward Artturi Lehkonen recorded two assists. This included him recording the primary assist on Brock Nelson's game-opening goal for the Avalanche that started Colorado's dominance against Montreal.

This was just the latest solid performance for Lehkonen, as he has been having a fantastic season for the Avalanche. In 25 games so far this season with the Central Division club, he has recorded nine goals, 15 assists, 24 points, and a plus-25 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that Lehkonen is playing some excellent hockey this campaign.

Lehkonen is continuing to stay hot as the season rolls on, as he has recorded six points over his last five games alone.

With the way Lehkonen is playing right now, the former Canadien is on his way to having a career year with the Avalanche. It will be interesting to see how he builds on his strong campaign from here.