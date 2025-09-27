Former Canadiens Forward Hits Waivers

Several players were placed on waivers on Sep. 27 in the NHL. Among them was former Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Barre-Boulet, as he was placed on waivers by the Colorado Avalanche.

Barre-Boulet signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche this off-season. This was after the Canadiens did not re-sign him before July 1.

Barre-Boulet spent the majority of this past season with the Canadiens' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket. He was certainly an impactful player for Laval, as he posted 22 goals, 41 assists, 63 points, and a plus-18 rating in 64 games. He also played in 13 playoff games for Laval this past spring, recording three goals, eight assists, and 11 points.

Barre-Boulet also played in two games with the Canadiens during the 2024-25 season, where he posted zero points, two penalty minutes, and three hits.

A team looking for more forward depth could consider taking a shot on Barre-Boulet with a waiver claim, given his impressive AHL resume. However, if he passes through waivers, he will be joining the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

In 70 career NHL games over five seasons split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Seattle Kraken, and Canadiens, Barre-Boulet has posted 12 goals, 18 points, and 47 hits.