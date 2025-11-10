Former Canadiens Forward Just Keeps Dominating

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry is continuing to impress with the Los Angeles Kings. The 40-year-old winger has started off the 2025-26 season red-hot, and he is not showing any signs of slowing down.

During the Kings' most recent contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 9, Perry scored a goal and recorded an assist. The former Canadiens' goal was important for the Kings, too, as it tied the game up at 2-2 at the 4:49 mark of the third period. Following this, Kevin Fiala would score the Kings' game-winning goal at the 11:52 of the third.

With this latest strong performance, Perry has now recorded seven goals, four assists, 11 points, and a plus-5 rating in 10 games so far this season. He has also posted five goals and eight points over his last six games alone. With this, there is no question that the former Canadiens forward is making a big difference for the Kings early on this season.

Perry will certainly be a player to keep an eye on as the season carries on. If he keeps this kind of offensive production up, the 2003 first-round pick could be in for a big year with the Kings. We will need to wait and see what happens on that front from here.