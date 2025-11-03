Former Canadiens Forward Lands Exciting New Gig

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Devante Smith-Pelly has landed a new gig.

The NHL Network has announced that they have hired Smith-Pelly as a studio analyst. In addition, the NHL Network shared that Smith-Pelly will make his 2025-26 season debut NHL Tonight: First Shift at 4 pm ET on Nov. 3.

Smith-Pelly spent two NHL seasons with the Canadiens from 2014-15 to 2015-16. In 66 games with the Canadiens over that span, the winger recorded seven goals, eight assists, 15 points, and 143 hits.

Smith-Pelly's time with the Canadiens ended during the 2015-16 season when he was traded to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Stefan Matteau. Following this, Smith-Pelly then played for the Washington Capitals, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Smith-Pelly also had stints with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL and the Ontario Reign of the AHL following his time with the Washington Capitals. After this, he played his final professional season in 2021-22 with the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, where he recorded four goals and eight points in 24 games.

While his career as a player is over, Smith-Pelly will now stay with the game after landing this cool new gig with the NHL Network.