Former Canadiens Forward Missing Start Of Camp

It is an exciting time of year for hockey fans, as NHL teams are back on the ice for training camp. However, unfortunately for one former Montreal Canadiens forward, he will need to spend some time recovering before he gets his training camp started.

According to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch, former Canadiens forward Lars Eller is recovering from a minor abdominal procedure and will miss the beginning of the Ottawa Senators' training camp.

Eller signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Senators after hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1. Now, he will need to wait a bit before he can show his new team what he can do.

Eller is expected to be a solid part of the Senators' bottom six as they look to build off their solid 2024-25 season.

Eller split this past season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals, where he recorded 10 goals, 12 assists, 22 points, 57 hits, and a minus-5 rating in 80 games. This was after he posted 15 goals and 31 points in 82 games with the Penguins during the 2023-24 season.

Eller spent six seasons with the Canadiens from 2010-11 to 2015-16. In 435 games as a member of the Habs, he recorded 71 goals, 83 assists, 154 points, and 560 hits.