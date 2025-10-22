Former Canadiens Forward Thriving With Current Team

Leading up to the 2022 NHL trade deadline, the Montreal Canadiens traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round pick. Since then, Lehkonen has emerged as a key part of the Avalanche's forward group, and this certainly remains the case in 2025-26.

Lehkonen has been on fire early on this season with the Avalanche, as he has posted two goals, five assists, seven points, and a plus-9 rating in seven games. This included him recording three assists in the Avalanche's 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Oct. 18.

With offensive numbers like these, there is no question that Lehkonen is making a major impact for the Avalanche early on this campaign. It is not necessarily surprising, as the former Canadiens forward has fit in wonderfully with the Avalanche since his arrival. He also just had a strong season with them in 2024-25, as he scored a career-high 27 goals and recorded 45 points in 69 games.

Lehkonen was selected by the Canadiens with the 55th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 396 games over five seasons with the Original Six club from 2016-17 to 2021-22, Lehkonen posted 74 goals, 75 assists, 149 points, 174 blocks, and 528 hits.