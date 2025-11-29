Former Canadiens Goalie Has Monster Game

The New Jersey Devils picked up a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 29. Former Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen was a major reason for the Devils' win, as he had a fantastic night between the pipes for the Metropolitan Division club.

Allen stopped all 42 Sabres shots he faced in the Devils' win. With this, there is no question that the Sabres were creating plenty of chances, but Allen shut the door in a big way.

With this 42-save shutout, Allen now has an 8-4-0 record, a .919 save percentage, and a 2.27 goals-against average in 13 games this season with the Devils. This was also the 35-year-old goaltender's first shutout of the 2025-26 season for the Devils.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Allen is having a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign. This impressive performance against the Sabres only made that more of the case.

Allen spent four seasons with the Canadiens from 2021-22 to 2023-24. In 127 games with the Original Six club, he recorded a 41-68-15 record, a .899 save percentage, and a 3.30 goals-against average.